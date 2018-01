Mark Zuckerberg, Founder of Facebook, speaks during the 2016 Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Stanford University in Stanford, California, USA, 24 June 2016 . EPA-EFE/FILE/MONICA M. DAVEY

Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, attends the presentation of the new Samsung mobile generation at a preview day of the the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, 21 February 2016 . EPA-EFE/FILE/Alberto Estevez

The Facebook social network platform announced Thursday that the News Feed of its users will prioritize posts published by their family and friends over public content from companies or media outlets.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook, said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account that these changes are aimed at improving and making the experiences of Facebook users more valuable.