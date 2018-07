A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Shares on the Korea Exchange fell Monday due to the performance of the tech companies on another day marked by worries about the trade war being waged by the United States, according to local analysts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed 19.88 points or 0.87 percent lower, to stand at 2,269.31.