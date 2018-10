Egyptian workers process cotton using a cotton gin at a warehouse in Sharqia Governorate, north east of Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Standing amid chest-high cotton fields, Egyptian farmers in the Nile Delta harvested handfuls of their country's once-proud export, as documented in photos released by epa-efe on Wednesday.

This growing season, land used for long-staple Egyptian cotton increased by over 50 percent as part of a government plan to revive the industry, after cultivation took a nose-dive following the sector's liberalization in 1994, the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported last week.