Models show off exhibitors creations on the opening day of the Fimoda fashion industry fair on Thursday, Nov. 8, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Mario Armas

Guanajuato's secretary of economic development, Mauricio Usabiaga, takes part in the opening of the Fimoda fashion industry fair on Thursday, Nov. 8, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Mario Armas

Digital platforms are becoming the new global catwalks for fashion and design companies in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, where the fourth edition of its Fimoda fashion industry fair was inaugurated here Thursday.

"We have Amazon, and Trendy Folk, which showcases some of the best products made by Mexican and Latin American designers, as well as Novica, created in association with National Geographic, which provides value to handicrafts," Pedro Azael Nieto Ramirez, head of international promotion for the state's Cofoce foreign trade agency, told EFE during the inauguration of the event in Leon, Guanajuato's most populous city.