A model presents a creation by the Mexican designer Guillermo Jester during Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico, 11 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

The Ex Convento de San Hipolito halls, a historic monument of the Mexican capital, were on Thursday transformed into a fashion catwalk for the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Mexico.

The fifth day of the Fashion Week took place inside the 16th-century building, declared a Colonial Monument in 1964, featuring collections of various fashion houses such as Centro, Lands, Bernarda, Mexico Disena by Elle, Rcano, The Pack and Daniela Villa.