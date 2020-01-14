Supporters of Barcelona FC cheer during the Spanish Supercup semifinal match between Barcelona FC and Atletico Madrid FC at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 9 January 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

FC Barcelona has topped the list of the richest soccer clubs in the world for the first time with a revenue of 840.8 million euros ($935.97 million) during the 2018-19 season, according to Deloitte's Football Money League.

The revenue generated by the club is a 22-percent jump over that of the last season, when it earned 690.4 million euros, due to an increase in commercial revenue (383.5 million euros, up 19 percent) and broadcast revenue (298.1 million euros, 34 percent more), according to the ranking of football clubs produced annually by the accounting firm Deloitte. EFE-EPA