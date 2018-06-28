He Lifeng, Director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) looks on as reporters raise their hands to ask questions during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's top economic planning body has told the country's heavily indebted property companies to curb their issuance of dollar-denominated bonds, a sign of Beijing's concern about the side effects of the yuan's recent slide, according to a report supplied to EFE by Dow Jones Newswires on Thursday.

In a statement, China's National Development and Reform Commission said it would ban property companies from selling bonds outside the country, unless the proceeds were used to repay maturing debt or to prevent defaults.