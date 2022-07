Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Building in Washington on 27 July 2022. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The US FED does not believe that its economy is in recession

The United States Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it is increasing its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for the second straight month in a bid to curb inflation.

The announcement came at the end of the monthly two-day meeting of the central bank's policy-making arm, the Federal Open Market Committee.