File photo showing US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee as he presents the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress, at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Pete Marovich

The chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said Friday that he did not perceive "an elevated risk of overheating" of the US economy despite a rise in inflation in the last few months, and that he expects "strong" economic growth to continue.

"We have seen no clear signs of an acceleration (of inflation) above 2 percent, and there does not seem to be an elevated risk of overheating," Powell said during a speech at the annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,