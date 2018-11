The chairman of the United States' Federal Reserve System, Jerome Powell (center), participates in an event in New York organized by the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 2, 2018. Powell said in a speech that the Fed's benchmark federal-funds rate was near a neutral level, a more dovish assessments that caused stock prices to move sharply higher. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

The chairman of the United States' Federal Reserve System said here Wednesday that the central bank's benchmark federal-funds rate was just below a neutral level, a more dovish assessment that caused stock prices to move sharply higher.

In a speech at the Economic Club of New York, Jerome Powell said US interest rates remained low by historical standards but indicated they are now in a normal range after a series of rate hikes dating back to late 2015.