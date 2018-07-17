Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tells the US Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the best way for US monetary policy to go forward is to continue the gradual rise in interest rates, which are currently between 1.75 and 2 percent. EFE-EPA/Pete Marovich

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the best way for US monetary policy to go forward is to continue the gradual rise in interest rates, which are currently between 1.75 and 2 percent.

"With a strong job market, inflation close to our objective, and the risks to the outlook roughly balanced, the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) believes that - for now - the best way forward is to keep gradually raising the federal funds rate," Powell said during an appearance before the US Senate Banking Committee.