Jerome H. Powell (L) after taking the oath of office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday painted an encouraging picture during his appearance before Congress, emphasizing the "solid" nature of the US economy, spurred by fiscal stimulus and firmness in exports, and he reiterated his commitment to a "gradual" monetary adjustment.

"Some of the headwinds the U.S. economy faced in previous years have turned into tailwinds: In particular, fiscal policy has become more stimulative and foreign demand for U.S. exports is on a firmer trajectory," Powell told lawmakers on the House Financial Service Committee.