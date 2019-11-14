United States Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the US Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAM CORUM

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), vice chair of the United States Congress' Joint Economic Committee, talks to an aide before US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAM CORUM

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve expressed optimism Wednesday about the state of the world's largest economy and said he did not anticipate any further interest rate cuts in the near future.

Although he cited risks such as a slowdown in global growth and the consequences of the ongoing US-China trade war, Jerome Powell said the central bank sees "sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labor market and inflation" near the Fed's 2 percent objective as the most likely scenario going forward.