US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 30, 2019, after a two-day meeting of the central bank's policy-making body, the Federal Open Market Committee. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Powell does not expect to lower the rates again in the US

The United States Federal Reserve opted Wednesday to cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point, bringing it down to a target range of between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's policy-making body, voted 8-2 in favor of the monetary policy action, a move that comes amid widespread concerns about economic deceleration in the US and globally.