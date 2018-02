Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen prepares to testify on the national economic outlook in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Federal Reserve on Friday froze the expansion of the banking giant Wells Fargo until it improves its management, after noting "pervasive and persistent misconduct".

"Until the firm makes sufficient improvements, it will be restricted from growing any larger than its total asset size as of the end of 2017," the Fed said in a statement.