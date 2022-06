Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington DC after the central bank on 15 June 2022 raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase since 1994, in a bid to combat high inflation. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference in Washington DC after the central bank on 15 June 2022 raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase since 1994, in a bid to combat high inflation. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Powell points to another US rate hike of 0.5 or 0.75 points in July

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase in 28 years, in a stepped-up bid to combat high inflation.

Following the central bank's third rate hike since March, the federal funds rate - the rate banks charge each other for short-term borrowing - now stands at a target range of between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.