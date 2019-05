The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, holds a news conference on May 1, 2019, after a two-day meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee in Washington, DC, USA. The FOMC opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a target range of between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent despite US President Donald Trump's insistence that it be lowered.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank's monetary policy-making body, that there was not a strong justification for adjusting the federal-funds rate.