United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is seen on a television screen during a press conference on Jan. 30, 2019, in Washington, DC as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell on Jan. 30, 2019, announces the Fed's decision to hold interest rates steady at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States' Federal Reserve left its benchmark short-term interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, keeping it at a target range of between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent.

That decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's monetary-policy making body, was approved by a unanimous 10-0 vote.