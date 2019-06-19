The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, responds to a question from the news media during a June 19, 2019, press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, responds to a question from the news media during a June 19, 2019, press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged despite President Donald Trump's repeated calls for monetary easing, although it hinted that a rate cut could be on the horizon if the economic outlook worsens.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's monetary policy-making body, voted 9-1 to hold the federal-funds rate at a target range of 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent after its latest two-day meeting, the first non-unanimous vote since Chairman Jerome Powell's tenure began in February 2018.