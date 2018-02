Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen prepares to testify on the national economic outlook in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The US Federal Reserve left benchmark overnight funds interest rate unchanged between 1.25 percent and 1.5 percent on Wednesday in the last meeting to be presided over by Chairperson Janet Yellen before she turns over her post to Jerome Powell this weekend.

"The committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate," the Federal Open Market Committee - which sets Fed policy - said in a statement on Wednesday.