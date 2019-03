The chairman of the United States' Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaks at a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, DC, USA, on March 20, 2019. The FOMC voted once again to leave the central bank's benchmark federal-funds rate unchanged. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States' Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a target range of between 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent and predicted that it will stay at that level for the remainder of the year.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank's monetary-policy making body, said in a statement after a two-day meeting that the decision was due to a slowdown in growth.