US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy', in Washington, DC, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Shawn Thew

The US Federal Reserve left interests rates unchanged Thursday, maintaining the target range at 2 percent to 2.5 percent, while noting that the growth of business investments has "moderated from its rapid pace earlier in the year."

The statement issued by the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) after a two-day meeting indicates that the decision was taken unanimously.