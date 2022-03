A file photo of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed moved to tame inflation on Wednesday by hiking its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018, a move that comes as the ongoing war in Ukraine threatens to put further upward pressure on consumer prices. EFE/Sam Corum

The United States Federal Reserve moved to tame inflation on Wednesday by hiking its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018, a move that comes as the ongoing war in Ukraine threatens to put further upward pressure on consumer prices.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's monetary policy-making body voted to raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to range of between 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent at the end of its latest two-day meeting.