A file photo of the United States Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on 28 July 2021 reiterated his view that the current spike in US inflation is due to transitory factors and that consumer prices will moderate once supply chain bottlenecks ease. But he also said the central bank is prepared to take action if the problem proves to be more intractable than expected. EPA/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH/File

The chairman of the United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday reiterated his view that the current spike in inflation is due to transitory factors and that consumer prices will moderate once supply chain bottlenecks ease.

But Jerome Powell also said the central bank is prepared to take action if the problem proves more intractable than expected.