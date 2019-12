Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on 11 December 2019, after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at which the US central bank decided to keep interests rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington on 11 December 2019, after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at which the US central bank decided to keep interests rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged at between 1.5-1.75 percent after undertaking consecutive rate reductions at each of its three earlier meetings this year, emphasizing what it called the good health of the US economy.

The decision was made unanimously by the Fed's Open Market Committee and had been anticipated by most analysts in advance of the central bank's meeting.