Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sept. 26, 2018, in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent, citing strong economic growth and a solid labor market.

"Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Household spending and business fixed investment have grown strongly. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy remain near 2 percent," the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement.