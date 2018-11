Spain's king says Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at a meeting of Spanish and Peruvian companies in Lima, that Spanish companies continue to strengthen their strong commitment to Peru considering the great expectations it creates for both economies. EFE-EPA/Lavandeira Jr.

Spain's king said Tuesday that Spanish companies continue to strengthen their strong commitment to Peru considering the great expectations it creates for both economies, and urged the representatives of the two countries to weigh the importance of working together.

"Together we are more and better," Felipe VI said.