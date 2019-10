Signage of Italian-US car manufacturer FCA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 May 2018 (L) and PSA Group signage in Paris, France, 06 March 2017 EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A company logo at a Fiat car presented at the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, 16 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Fiat Chrysler and the PSA group, which manufacture Peugeot, Citroen and Opel cars, on Thursday confirmed a merger that will make them the fourth largest carmaker in the world worth some 3.7 billion euros.

In a statement, the companies said the move would not cost any jobs and that no plants would be closed.