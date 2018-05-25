Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Friday it was recalling nearly five million vehicles in the United States to fix a flaw that prevents drivers from slowing down by canceling the cruise control function, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

The auto maker said that drivers could lose control of vehicle speed "in an unlikely series of events" involving a short circuit in an electrical network, which would then maintain a set speed even if the brakes are tapped or a driver attempts to turn it off.