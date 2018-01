Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), speaks during the presentation of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team at Museo Storico Alfa Romeo in Arese, near Milan, Italy, Dec. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

The 2015 Ram Rebel pick-up truck by Fiat Chrysler is presented at the media preview of North American International Auto Show 2015 at the Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Jan. 13, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAUR

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest more than $1 billion in the United States and move production of its Ram trucks from Mexico to Michigan in 2020, a move that will create 2,500 new jobs, the company said Thursday.

FCA said in a statement that the investment in the assembly plant in Warren, Michigan, and the shift of the production of Ram trucks from Saltillo, Mexico, is taking place thanks to a tax reform approved by Washington in late 2017.