The Chrysler car company logo is seen on display at a press event at the 2015 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, Apr 2, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to open a new vehicle factory in Detroit, according to people briefed on the plan, the first new U.S. assembly plant to be built by a major domestic car maker in at least a decade, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday in an article made available to Efe.

The Italian-American auto maker plans to make a sport-utility vehicle at the new factory as part of its efforts to expand its iconic Jeep brand, the people said.