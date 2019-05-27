Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is proposing a merger with French rival Renault, a move that if completed would shake up the global automotive industry, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

Fiat said the proposed combined business would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent by Groupe Renault shareholders with a "balanced governance structure." The Italian-American car giant, which in addition to its namesake Fiat, also sells the popular Jeep and Ram truck brands, Renault said it would consider the proposal at a board meeting Monday.