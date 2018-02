Argentine President Mauricio Macri (R), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Latin America president, Stefan Ketter, during the presentation of the Cronos model, in Cordoba, Argentina, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Argentina's Presidency

Fiat unveiled its Cronos model, which will be produced at its plant in Cordoba, at an event on Wednesday attended by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

The automaker, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said the Cronos marked a "great conclusion" to a period of "renovation" for the company in Latin America.