Visitors and exhibitors are seen gathering at the Fidelity National Information Services booth, during the Sibos 2016 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Fidelity National Information Services said Monday it has agreed to acquire Worldpay for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating a global payments giant in a bid to reach more customers as merchants and their clients complete an increasing number of transactions online, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

The deal marks one of the biggest transactions in the fast-consolidating payments sector that is under pressure to cut costs, develop new products and add customers. It comes at a time of greater regulatory scrutiny and rising competition from technology startups that are squeezing fees. In 2017, Worldpay Group, the predecessor company of Worldpay, was itself acquired by US rival Vantiv for 8 billion pounds ($10.6 billion).