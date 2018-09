Finnish paper company UPM's senior vice president for the Uruguay Development Project, Petri Hakanen, participates in a conference in Montevideo on Thursday, Sept. 13. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Finnish paper company UPM and the Uruguayan government are "working hard" to finalize the deal for a second pulp plant in the South American country, the firm's senior vice president for the Uruguay Development Project said Thursday.

"We are entering the third phase where the main issues pertain to UPM's business fundamentals, what is foreseeable and the necessary stability to develop long-term, sustainable operations," Petri Hakanen said at a conference in Montevideo.