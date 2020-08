An 07 August 2020 screenshot of Colombian entrepreneur David Velez, the CEO of Sao Paulo, Brazil-based fintech Nubank, during an online interview with Efe. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Frustrated with the red tape involved in opening a bank account in Brazil, Colombian entrepreneur David Velez decided to found his own fintech start-up, Nubank, in 2013.

Seven years later, it has grown to become one of the world's largest digital-only banks with 26 million customers and is valued at more than $1 billion.