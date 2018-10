Fishermen pull a net during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, 15 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Fishermen sort fish, mostly carps, during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, 15 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Fishermen sort fish, mostly carps, during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, 15 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Fishermen select fish during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, 15 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Fishermen pull a net during the traditional carp haul at Velky Tisy pond near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, 15 October 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Fishermen were venturing out into the waters of a lake in the south of the Czech Republic on Monday as the age-old carp harvesting season got under way, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

Such hauls take place all over the Czech Republic using traditional fishing methods as the nation's industry gears up to offer its catch in the run up to Christmas.