A Palestinian protester throws stones with his slingshot during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters run for cover during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester runs for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar.30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Suspected Palestinian militants in the Gaza strip on Sunday fired at least five rockets at Israel with Israel Defense Forces responding with strikes on Hamas military posts.

The IDF said the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, which is under Islamist organization of Hamas since 2007. Anti-aircraft alarms sounded continuously in the regional councils of Eshkol, forcing residents to run for shelters.