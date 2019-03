President Donald Trump (C) speaks behind a table full of McDonald's hamburgers, Chick Fil-A sandwiches and some other fast food as he welcomes the 2018 Division I FCS National Champions: The North Dakota State Bison in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 4, 2019, with Republican Senator of North Dakota Kevin Cramer (L) attending. EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

United States and European trade negotiators face growing domestic pressure over agriculture, with clashing demands threatening to rekindle a tit-for-tat economic war, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The food fight comes as US farm lobbies, Congress and some Trump administration officials demand access to European markets following a trans-Atlantic trade truce in July.