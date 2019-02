Commuters drive along an elevated road against a skyline of high rise buildings in Beijing, China, Oct. 24, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

China's hard-charging technology sector, which has produced some of the world's hottest public companies and unicorn startups, is experiencing something different: a slowdown, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

An economic deceleration amid the trade fight with the United States is causing layoffs, reducing bonuses and shrinking the easy venture funding that fueled China's thriving startup scene.