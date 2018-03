Archive photo of Jeff Bezos during a speech in Washington, D.C., Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops this year's Forbes World's Billionaires list with a record fortune of $122 billion.

Bezos' fortune increased by $39.2 billion in 2017 - the largest up move in anyone's net worth recorded by Forbes last year - dethroning philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose net worth is calculated at $90 billion.