A Volkswagen Passat GTE Variant electric car (C) is exhibited during the Volkswagen AG annual general meeting (AGM) in Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Ford employees work on the assembly line in Ford Motor Company's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 24 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess (L) and Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett (R) address the media during the Ford - Volkswagen AG Providing Update on Global Collaboration in New York, USA, 12 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Ford Motor Co.'s expanded alliance with Volkswagen AG will give the US auto maker an important corporate ally in Europe, where tougher emissions rules are raising costs significantly for the auto industry, according to a report from Dow Jones Newsires supplied to Efe.

The two global car-manufacturing giants agreed Friday to jointly develop an electric car for the European market, using VW's existing technology for battery-powered vehicles.