Ford Motor Co. has launched talks with trade unions in Europe about job cuts that could run into the thousands as it shuts European plants and cancels production of unprofitable models in response to a storm of bad news for global car makers, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The move comes as Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett has embarked on a broad cost-cutting effort amid a rapidly changing automotive landscape buffeted by electric vehicles and a push toward autonomous driving. In October, the company informed employees of a global reorganization that it said could affect salaried jobs, part of Mr. Hackett's broader push to improve profits and boost its flagging stock price.