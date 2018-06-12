People enter the Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea, 29 January 2018. The store, which opened on 27 January, is Apple's first official retail store in South Korea. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

In the auto industry's war for tech talent, Ford Motor Co. made an unusual $1 billion bet last year to fund an artificial-intelligence company in Pittsburgh with fewer than a dozen employees, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The aim was to build expertise in automated driving by offering job recruits a potentially lucrative perk that Ford couldn't otherwise provide: an equity stake in the company, called Argo AI, for new hires in a fast-growing startup.