In the auto industry's war for tech talent, Ford Motor Co. made an unusual $1 billion bet last year to fund an artificial-intelligence company in Pittsburgh with fewer than a dozen employees, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.
The aim was to build expertise in automated driving by offering job recruits a potentially lucrative perk that Ford couldn't otherwise provide: an equity stake in the company, called Argo AI, for new hires in a fast-growing startup.