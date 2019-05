File photo taken Nov. 19, 2008, showing the Ford company's logo at its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. EFE-EPA/ Jeff Kowalsky

The Ford Group on Monday announced the elimination in the coming months of 7,000 jobs, 10 percent of its worldwide workforce, of which 2,300 will be in the United States, a move designed to save $600 million per year.

The announcement was made by Ford CEO Jim Hackett in a letter sent by e-mail to employees in which he justified the layoffs.