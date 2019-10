The exterior of the now-closed Ford plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

A Ford truck drives past the US automaker's plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Ford ended production Wednesday at its oldest plant in Brazil, a facility in the industrial belt around Sao Paulo that began operation in 1967.

The last made-in-Brazil Ford truck rolled off the assembly line at the factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo eight months after the US automaker announced it would no longer produce heavy vehicles in South America as part of a global restructuring.