Pandemic has forced Ford and Mahindra automakers to scrap their joint venture plan. EFE-EPA/File/John G. Mabanglo

Ford Motor and Indian automaker Mahindra on Thursday said they had canceled joint venture plans to co-develop vehicles, citing economic conditions caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the companies, the decision “was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions – caused, in part, by the global pandemic – over the past 15 months.” EFE-EPA