Ford Motor Co. plans to cut 1,150 jobs in the United Kingdom as part of its European overhaul, British union Unite said, according to an article from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

Unite said shop stewards had been briefed on plans to eliminate almost 1,000 jobs at Ford's Bridgend engine plant in south Wales, with the remaining job losses in the car maker's transport operations. The cuts are expected over the next two years, the union said.