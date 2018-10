A view of the Ford logo during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium,Jan. 10, 2018. . EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ford Motor Co. plans to halt car production at its Almussafes plant for nine days over the next three months to adjust for lower demand, a company spokesman said Tuesday, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The US car maker said it will also halt engine production at the site for 13 days over the November-to-January period.