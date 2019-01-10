The Ford car company logo on display at a press event at the 2015 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, New York, USA, Apr. 2, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/JASON SZENES

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday that it plans to cut jobs across all functions in a wider restructuring effort to improve profitability of its business in Europe, which could also include a potential alliance with Volkswagen AG on commercial vehicles, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The United States car maker said it is starting consultations with union partners and stakeholders to create a "sustainably profitable business" in Europe. It aims to achieve the job cuts through voluntary exits in Europe as far as possible.